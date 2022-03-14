ARGOS—Every Tuesday, a few volunteers through the Marshall County Purdue Extension Office come together to sew items that they then give to local organizations throughout Marshall and Fulton Counties.
The members of the Home and Hobby Club make a wide variety of items, like clothing protectors and lap robes for nursing homes, hospital gowns for a hospice service in Rochester, baby blankets for the Women’s Care Center, breast cancer pillows for those recovering from surgery, and much more. They also make cloth book bags, which are then filled with books and helpful pamphlets by the Reading Council and donated to Marshall County hospitals for new mothers. All of these items are then donated free of charge.
Everything they sew is made with donated cloth, which mostly come from those who clean out their craft room and don’t want to simply throw away all that fabric. Before the sewers get together, the items are cut and laid out by one of the long-time club members who can no longer attend meetings due to being a shut-in. After all her hard work, the rest of the members complete the projects and prepare them for drop-off at local not-for-profits. The sewing days occur weekly January through April, then the items are donated later.
Nor is the Home and Hobby Club the only option available to adults who are interested in programs that focus on health, human sciences, agriculture and other sciences, and natural resources. The Extension Office hosts regular workshops throughout the year about a variety of subjects, like cooking and food handling classes, finances and online protection for senior citizens, livestock health webinars, farmland acquisition programs, parenting support groups, and arts and crafts classes.
Anyone who is interested in joining the club or donating fabric is welcome to call the Marshall County Extension Office at 574-935-8545. To discover all the resources available at the Extension office, look them up online at https://extension.purdue.edu/county/marshall.