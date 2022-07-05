Lilly Anne Longanecker, an 11-year-old Plymouth native, began racing on the South Bend Motor Speedway (SBMS) in the 5-14 age range this year. This race allows for children to get a taste of what it’s like to race in go-cart-like vehicles, mini wedges, in a controlled setting. A portion of the track, approximately an eighth of a mile, is marked off for the race. The cars can only go about 45 miles an hour, and each car is fully equipped with safety gear in case of crashes. “It’s safer than an actual car you drive on a road,” she said. Still, all participants love to come out and show off their driving skills. “It’s very fun.”
One of Lilly Anne’s favorite parts of racing is the friendships that have developed from it. “I’ve already made three friends! They’re really nice. Everyone there is really nice,” Lilly Anne said. “I don’t really care about winning the races. I just want to do good, have fun, make friends, and gain experience… You get to learn for, like, when you get your own car.” Clyde further explained that the mini wedge cars require oil changes and regular maintenance just like an on-road vehicle.
Lilly Anne’s first season has been so much fun that she intends to do it again and would like to see other kids try it out. “If you like speed, do it,” she said with a giggle. After she outgrows the mini wedge division, she wants to race in the hornets division.
Mini wedges compete every other Sunday at SBMS through Aug. 28. Admission is $15 and grants access to the pits to view the cars and interact with the drivers. The next official race at SBMS is July 10. For more information about upcoming events or to get more information about how to get involved, visit their Facebook page at @NorthernIndianaMiniWedge.