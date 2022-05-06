PLYMOUTH—Garrett Duff may only be 15, but after three years in the Scouts of America program he is already in the running to achieve Eagle Scout rank, the highest honor possible with the scouts.
Scouts of America, formerly known as Boys Scouts of America, is a program that encourages participants to learn skills in order to earn merit badges. Once they get enough badges, they are eligible to become an Eagle Scout. But to achieve that rank, the scout has to plan and execute a community service project.
Normally, Eagle Scout is one of the final accomplishments of a scout before turning 18. When Duff, who is a nature lover, was ready to begin work on his Eagle Scout project, he approached Dave Cooper, the maintenance supervisor with the Plymouth Park Dept. His initial project concept was to build a bird watching deck in the back of one of Plymouth’s parks. “I’ve looked, and I never saw anything nature watching,” Duff explained. However, after hearing his vision for the project, the department chose a wetland along Hehr Ln. This 25.65-acre property is already owned by the town of Plymouth but cannot be developed because of its wetland status.
“It’s neat that we finally get to use it,” Cooper said. “The day we went out, there were four deer. There are turkeys, coyotes, and whatever birds are out there.” Because of the variety of fauna, the project expanded from a bird watching deck to a wildlife viewing area. Per Department of Natural Resources (DNR) requirements, the 10 ft. by 10 ft. deck will have a ramp to make it ADA accessible.
Duff is hoping to get local corporate sponsors for the project, but expects that he will need additional donations to cover the cost of materials. The estimated cost is approximately $1750. Anyone who would like to contribute to the project can leave checks or cash at the Plymouth Park Dept., located at 1660 N. Michigan St., Plymouth. Sponsors are asked to call ahead before dropping off donations. The phone number is 574-936-2876.