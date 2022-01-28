PLYMOUTH— Lincoln Middle School (LMS) was pleased to host their first annual One School, One Book program through the month of January. This year, they read “The False Prince” by New York Times Best Seller, Jennifer Neilsen.
One School, One Book is a program through Read to Them, an international literacy organization, that encourages an entire school— students, staff, and faculty— to read a preselected book at the same time. Correspondingly, the student body participates in school assemblies, contests, and projects themed toward the book. “This program builds a sense of community,” said LMS program leader Angie Bronicki, “It also inspires kids to read and have the endurance for reading. Having a shared experience is something that unites a school and creates a relationship that everybody can share. No matter if you’re a 7th grade PBL [Project Based Learning] student or 8th grade traditional student; no matter if you’re a staff member or an administrator, you’re all experiencing this story.”
Five hundred books were handed out that day to students and staff. Since then, Bronicki has been receiving overwhelmingly positive feedback, both from students and adults, as excitement and participation has increased. “I would say that, for the most part, we’re seeing almost 100% involvement,” she reported.
Throughout the program, there have been all-school assemblies to read chapters aloud and to cultivate more camaraderie and excitement. Four times throughout the program, Nielsen herself has participated through prerecorded videos. The first time, it was a complete surprise. Without being told why, the students were asked to submit questions that they wished they could ask the author, having no idea that Nielsen would be given the opportunity to answer them. “All the kids poured out questions,” said Bronicki.
With the wild success of this year’s One School, One Book program, LMS intends on making it an annual program. Next year, Bronicki hopes to involve more students in the planning process.