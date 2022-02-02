On Jan. 22, several LaVille High School students, along with teacher Ms. Stephanie Clussman, attended the Indiana Thespian State Conference at Indiana Wesleyan University. While there, they proudly represented Union-North School Corporation.
Three of the seniors, Callie McKinney, Nathan Norton, Lauren Harville, and a junior, Allie Brinngham, who attended received over $30,000 in combined scholarship offers to universities across the Midwest. McKinney, Norton, and Harville also received an excellent ratings on their solo and duet performances.
“That’s really special,” said Superintendent Dr. Angela Piazza. “I know a lot of work went into that and we just appreciate her taking the time to take those students to participate and have those opportunities. I wanted to say ‘Congratulations’ to those students and our teacher for doing such a great job.”