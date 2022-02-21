LAPAZ—The LaPaz Town Council is planning on putting in a municipal water pipeline that would service corporate limits and two legs extending from the town. The total projected cost is approximately $18 million for the core project and includes line items for road repavement and easements, fire hydrants and installation, service lines, and more. Altogether, this would affect approximately 340 utility customers.
Council President Roger Ecker pointed out that having the water pipeline in place will make a major difference in future development possibilities, especially on U.S. 6 between Michigan and U.S. 31.
Shannon McLeod of Priority Project Resources believes the town’s best funding options would be to look into the new Congress IMPA Structure Act, which will set aside $740 million for State Revolving Fund (SRF) appropriation to be given over the next three to four years. She explained that with the SRF grant and other grants like Community Crossings, the town might be able to get 50-80% of the project covered in grants.
Ecker pointed out that LaPaz is also in line to receive some funds from the $50 million READI Grant that Gov. Holcomb recently awarded to 22 communities in the Elkhart, St. Joseph, and Marshall Co. area to support regional economic development plans. “It’s pretty interesting, because it’s not by population. It’s by project worthiness,” he said.
McLeod and the Wessler Engineering Consultants believe that LaPaz’s chances of getting significant funding are very high, especially through SRF and the READI Grant. “This type of project is exactly what they’re looking for,” said McLeod.
Ecker reported that he believes that the school would welcome municipal water after speaking to Superintendent Dr. Angela Piazza. The school corporation’s buildings would especially benefit from having a standard fire protection sprinkler system. “The interest is definitely there.”
The LaPaz Town Council voted unanimously to move ahead on the project, and made plans to immediately begin preparing an application for the SRF grant, per McLeod’s encouragement. “It’s a gamble I would take because I think it can long-term make a huge difference in your community.”