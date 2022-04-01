LAPAZ—Now that the weather is breaking, LaPaz is considering which roads will be given highest priority during the construction season. During the town council meeting, Kevin Berger gave a report on the plans to improve a couple of the streets that require the most work. Although they recognize that several roads around town need improvement, they are going to concentrate on the corner of Troyer St. and Michigan St.
Troyer St. is a particular concern for Berger. “I just feel like that’s a safety issue right now,” he explained. Because of the nature of the pothole, the best way to fix it would be to dig it out with a backhoe in order to give the patch a better foundation. There is no plan in the works to completely repave the road. “I’m not looking for graveling the whole road. That doesn’t make sense, with you guys planning things ahead. I just want something at the beginning so we don’t have an issue there,” he explained.
Walnut St. also needs some patchwork, something that is scheduled for this summer. The town also intends to put in a sidewalk along the west side of Michigan St. from Walnut St. to the fire station, a project that they intended to bid separately. At present, however, they have only received two bids, which is below the state minimum that must be received before the project can move forward. Council President Roger Ecker is still looking into options, but the sidewalk may have to be tied into the Walnut St. project in order for it to be completed.
Beyond the edge of town, Walnut becomes a dirt road, something that the county used to maintain. “They stopped grating that. I don’t know why,” explained Ecker. “We need stone in there regardless.” He told the rest of the board that he planned to reach out to the county council president about the issue. The town council voted to rent a dump truck in order to make it easier to get stone to the two roads.