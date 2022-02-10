Make sure that your pets have plenty of fresh water while outside. While your pet is outside, check their water occasionally to make sure it hasn’t frozen over. Also make sure that your pet’s food and water aren’t rendered inaccessibly by snow drifts.
Outdoor animal shelters need to be lined with plenty of straw and should be at least three-sided. This ensures that the animal has sufficient protection from the harsh winter winds. It is also important to make sure that the doghouse, stall in the barn, or corner of the garage has plenty of straw. This acts as insulation, making their living space that much warmer.
Wipe off your pet’s paws before they come inside. Not only does that leave the snow and salt outside, it also makes sure that snow and ice don’t irritate Fido’s paws as they melt and that he doesn’t lick salt and other chemicals off his paws. At worst, that can be toxic to them.
Maintain your pet’s routine, even though it’s cold. This helps regulate the dog’s mood and keeps him from indulging in bad behavior just because he is bored. You can also purchase some extra toys, like a stimulating pet toy, to make sure that he stays entertained and doesn’t go for your boot the next time he needs something to do.
If you typically take your dog to the groomer’s for haircuts, consider eschewing the practice during the winter or at least not taking as much off. Fido’s hair acts as his natural insulation. Along those lines, bathe your pet as little as possible during the winter, as this can remove the smaller insulating hairs as well as oils that which keeps their skin moisturized.
Anyone with questions about their pets’ safety are welcome to call the Marshall County Humane Society at 574-936-8300. Those who are interested in bringing home a companion animal to make the long winter days seem a little shorter are encouraged to look into adopting a pet. For more information, go to their website at mchsshelter.org