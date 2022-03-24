PLYMOUTH—Sarah and Ron Houin, along with their daughter and employee, Journey, are pleased to announce that their shop, Ivy Terra Plant Cafe, opened on Friday. This plant boutique also sells baked goods and a variety of coffee drinks, like lattes, cappuccinos, cold brew, and more. As the weather warms up, they will also have patio seating along the sidewalk and plan on offering artisan-style boxed lunches. “We kinda just want this to be somewhere people can come and relax and bring good vibes,” explains Sarah.
Sarah has been selling plants online and decided to open up her own shop in Plymouth as an extension of that passion, especially after seeing similar models during visits to the west coast. “These shops are big out west,” she explained. “We go out there quite a bit and fell in love with the vibe.” Her inventory is growing, and features house, tropical, and collectors plants as well as a few accessories. “It’s plant enthusiast type house plants,” she explained. Eventually, she hopes to expand the inventory to include gift items.
Ivy Terra is located at 208 Water St., Plymouth. For now, they are open on Fridays 7 a.m. - 4 p.m. and on Saturday and Sundays 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. Reach out about the different plants they have available by emailing ivyterraplantcafe@gmail.com.