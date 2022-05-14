PLYMOUTH—On March 18, 2021, the United Nations approved a resolution to declare 2022 as the ‘Year of Glass’ to give artisans an opportunity to showcase their work and to allow others to appreciate glass, its heritage, and importance. To commemorate this, the Heartland Art Gallery will be hosting several glass art classes throughout the month of May and a glass art show in June. “Let people come in and see the different forms of glass that we use,” said Jayne Jacobson. “I hope people will get a new-found enjoyment of glass.”
There are four glass artisans who are members at the Gallery, all of whom pursue a different discipline within the art form. Mary Szymczak uses pieces of colored glass to design stained glass windows. Cindy Carter specializes in mosaics, but also has branched out into other glass specialties, including stained glass, fused glass, has tried her hand at bead-making, and has taken a few other classes as well. Kari Chittenden is a bead-maker, and Jacobson is a glass enamelist, specializing in fusing glass and copper into designs.
Glass art provides an opportunity for artists to work with an incredible medium. Not only is this an addicting form of art, it’s also a way to unwind. “I find it very relaxing when I’m working on a project. I totally lose track of time. The colors and textures of the glass are mesmerizing,” Carter said. Jacobson agrees: “It’s sort of therapy, too. It’s a way to make something and shut your cares off and share with each other.”
For those who wish to try their hand at the glass art form, there are several classes being offered through the month of May. For more information on dates, times, and costs for any of these classes, visit heartlandartgallery.com or call the gallery at 574-936-9515. Heartland Art Gallery has a wide selection of local art for sale, including pieces by the artisans mentioned in this article. The gallery is located at 101 N. Michigan St., Plymouth.