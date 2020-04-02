INDIANA — The Indiana Department of Workforce Development (DWD) is hosting a Facebook Live Event with agency leaders to discuss the latest available details on the federal stimulus package (CARES Act) and how it affects unemployment insurance benefits.
The live event will be held at 10:30 a.m. EST on April 8 and will be recorded and made available to the public on DWD’s Facebook page.
The hour-long program will be hosted by DWD, several of its regional offices and the Indiana Manufacturers Association. It will also include information for self-employed individuals and contractors affected by COVID-19, and the most commonly asked questions DWD receives.
“We are continuously striving to reach as many impacted Hoosiers as possible, with the latest and most accurate information,” DWD Commissioner Fred Payne said. “This event is meant to reach a wide audience, many of whom have the same questions, with clear and consistent responses.”
To join live and to access the recording after the event, go to DWD’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/IndianaDWD/
About the Indiana Department of Workforce Development
DWD serves the worker and the employer to ensure workplace success. DWD is committed to innovating and invigorating Indiana’s economic future by providing WorkOne Career Centers, Unemployment Insurance, Labor Market Information, Regional Workforce Strategies and Professional Training. Through these services, DWD is able to develop a premier workforce that enables Indiana employers to flourish and entices businesses from outside our state to relocate to Indiana.