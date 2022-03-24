LAKEVILLE—LaVille Elementary School (LVES) is proud to announce that their secretary, Dawn Amor, received Secretary of the Year, the most prestigious award given to school secretaries in Indiana.
Mrs. Amor has been a secretary at LVES for 17 years, but has been involved with the school for many more years than that through the Parent Teacher Organization. After watching her involvement, the principal at that time, John Farthing, offered her the job in the front office, believing her to be a good fit for the position. The subsequent years spent serving the children, parents, and teachers of LaVille speak to the correctness of his insight.
She has become invaluable to the school, something that was noted in Principal Hope Amor’s nomination letter. “She is the soul, center, gatekeeper and hero of LaVille Elementary School,” the letter reads.
Principal Amor’s nomination letter was accompanied by 17 letters of recommendation from current and past colleagues, one for each year that she has served the school. Among those who wrote were State Representative Jack Jordan, who commended Mrs. Dawn Amor for her special influence on hundreds of students, both at the elementary and high school. “If you are one of the fortunate few, you can immediately name that person with ‘it’ … you know… The one who is always there with the answer, with the hug, with the positive comment. The one who can correct you while making you feel valued. The person you don’t want to disappoint, not because of how they would feel, but how you would feel seeing ‘the look’ on their face,” he said. “For both students and staff at LaVille Elementary, the person with ‘it’ is Dawn Amor.”
For Mrs. Dawn Amor, the best part of the job is the people with whom she has been able to interact. “I have now been here long enough that we are enrolling children of former students that I watched go through LaVille. This is very special,” she explained.