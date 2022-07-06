BREMEN—After a recent trip to Indiana Municipal Power Agency (IMPA), Town Manager Trend Weldy returned to the town council with the report that the chances of rolling blackouts are extremely slim. “Could it happen? It’s very unlikely that anything is going to happen. It’s less than 1%. But, 1% is still a 1% chance.”
Rolling blackouts occur when the power grid experiences a capacity shortfall, meaning that it might not have enough generation to fulfill energy demands on the warmest of summer days. According to a flyer from IMPA, “The primary reason that the reserve generation has fallen is due to the number of power plant closures and retirements in the last few years. Power plants have been closing faster than they are being replaced. An unprecedented combination of tight reserves, unexpected generation plant outages, extreme weather conditions and higher than normal power usage could potentially lead to a shortage and temporary power outages.”
IMPA goes on to explain that the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO), an organization that operates the electrical grid through the Midwest, will only require outages “as a last resort in order to keep the transmission grid from failing.”
MISO and IMPA are doing all they can to prevent outages. Residential customers can also help to reduce energy use, especially during peak load times when the most energy is apt to be used, typically about 2-8 p.m.
The following are recommendations from IMPA to help lighten the load. First, customers can adjust their air conditioner thermostat so that it’s higher during peak load times or can use fans to circulate air instead of dropping the temperature. Customers can also keep the drapes closed in order to keep sunlight from heating the home. Turn off lights and electrical devices when they aren’t being used. They also recommend that large appliances should be run at night when energy demand is lower and replace the air conditioning unit filter as often as needed in order to keep it running efficiently.