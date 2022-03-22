BREMEN—The Bremen town council held a public hearing to discuss the new waste water treatment facility equipped with the latest technology. This $16 million addition to the town is unavoidable at this point.
A good portion of the town’s original interceptor sewer system, which runs through the low part of town, will receive a much-needed upgrade. “Some sections are as old as the town, almost, and the area that we’re dealing with definitely needs to be replaced,” explained Ken Jones of JPR Engineering.
At present, the town is attempting to expedite the process to qualify for the State Revolving Fund (SRF). They are also planning on obtaining funds from the USDA’s Rural Development Program. By pursuing a dual funding pathway, they hope to maximize the benefits of both. In theory, this would help keep the future rate increase as low as possible.
The present plant is circa 1964 and has only had minor upgrades since then. “I think the town has done everything they can to get everything they can to get as much value out of that facility as they possibly can. Most facilities don’t last that long,” said Jones.
Unfortunately, depending on the kind of funding the town can procure, utility rate will permanently rise somewhere between $16 and $29 per month. However, if Jones can get Rural Development Funding, rates would only increase by $13.38 per month. “There is going to be a rate impact. We don’t know exactly what that rate impact is going to amount to until we have funding and until we have bids in hand,” Jones explained. “I know that’s a difficult number for a council and a community that has worked hard to keep a lid on those rates, but in this particular situation, I don’t think you have a choice.”
The public hearing was brief, with only a couple people commenting. Jones left summarizing material, including the Baker Tilly rate report, for public perusal at the Bremen Town Hall. Interested parties can also access the same information on the JPR Engineering website via the project portal at jpr1source.com.