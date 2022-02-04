BREMEN—During the Bremen Town Council meeting on Jan. 24, department heads made their reports. Electric Dept. Superintendent Ben Wright requested that the town council approve the purchase of a new Bobcat Telehandler forklift with a front-end attachment for department use. Due to the versatility of the machine, the department would also be able to plow snow at the substations around town. Wright came with three quotes from area Bobcat dealers, the lowest of which was $73,000. He further reported that the cost fit within the department’s five-year rate study, which takes effect in March. However, since there’s a 6-8 month purchase lead time with Bobcat, it would be within budget.
Ken Jones from JPR Engineering presented a decreasing change order for the Alexander St. Project storm and sewer project that saved the town $77,188.40. “This was eliminating a lot of the structural back flow for the pipe. During construction, if you remember, we had a lot of back and forth when we bid that project. We had a significant amount of back flow in the project, so we rebid it, and then under construction, we worked with the town and our inspector to eliminate the problem. So we’ll take the savings,” Jones said.
Water Dept. Superintendent Alex Mikel reported to the council that Well Six at 416 N. Spencer St. is overdue for a cleaning. “I would like to get a quote on cleaning it. It has been in service in 2003 and it’s never had any work done to it,” he said. The estimated cost is $34,000 for a routine cleaning and overhaul, but Mikel said that it may cost more than that. “The original pump assembly and the columns are from Well #4 from the 1960s, so there’s a chance that might need to be redone.”