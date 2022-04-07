BREMEN—The Bremen Town Council moved to approve a change order that would adjust the contract price for the S.R.106 sanitary sewer extension project that was completed last year. The $10,425 increase covers the difference between bid price and as-built costs as well as contract additions that were added later.
The mark up is due primarily to a request from Bremen to include two grinder pump stations and corresponding alarm panels instead of the one that was originally included in the bid. One was installed, and the other was for the town’s wastewater department to be used as a backup, should the need arise. This increased the price of the project by $10,500.
There was also a $75 decrease in project costs brought on by some differences in force main pipe prices. According to the change order, JPR Engineering looked over the proposal and agreed that it was necessary.