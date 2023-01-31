In lieu of Christmas gifts last year, several staff members of the Bowen Center opted to make a financial donation to a local organization with the funds that would have otherwise been used to purchase their gift.
Director of Marshall County Bowen Center Lindie Leary presented Director of Dustin’s Place Viki Brown with a $700 check Tuesday, January 24; the amount collected from those individuals who decided to pay their Christmas forward.
Leary selected the organization for Marshall County’s initiative. “I picked Dustin’s Place because of the difficult, but needed support they provide and it is a great resource for our patients who are grieving.”