BREMEN—The 8th graders at Bremen Middle School (BMS) had the opportunity to take a field trip to Finance Park in Fort Wayne under the supervision of College and Career Teacher, Mrs. Dorene Dennie. Finance Park is a simulation that teaches 8th through 12th grade students about personal financing through real-world scenarios.
Before the field trip, Dennie used the Junior Achievement ‘Finance Park’ curriculum to teach students about personal financial planning and career exploration That served as a foundation for the hands on field trip experience where they were assigned a job, income, marital status, the number of children in their household, and housing status. From that, they had to determine a working budget. “She said that one of the overwhelming things that came out of it when they came back the next day and talked about it, most of the kids said they’re not going to have kids for quite a while,” Principal Larry Yelaska said with a grin. “They were just kind of shocked at how expensive things are… Once you start throwing in all those mortgages, car payments, insurance, and children, how quickly that money goes!”
Yelaska gave a shout-out to Mrs. Dennie and all the adult sponsors who helped with the fieldtrip. “It takes a good lot of people to go there, just like it does for BizTown, just to help keep the groups on task and moving,” he said. “Overall, it was a very good trip. I’m very glad she took that on and did a very nice job with it.”