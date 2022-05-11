PLYMOUTH—Last Saturday, Mayor Mark Senter and local pattern writer, Janet Baltosser visited Blueberry Cottage in celebration of Local Yarn Store (LYS) Day. This small business caters to the fiber art community by selling a wide variety of fiber mediums and equipment needed for knitting, crocheting, felting, spinning, and similar art styles. There are also handmade items available and classes for those who wish to gain skill in these areas.
Local Yarn Store Day is celebrated annually in April as a way to encourage local “yarnies” to support their locally owned fiber shops as well as bring awareness of fiber arts to the wider community.
Mayor Senter has a history with LYS, as his mother owned one on the west side of Indianapolis called The Yarn ‘n Needle Depot while he was growing up. When the owner of Blueberry Cottage, Susan Kessler, reached out to him about coming and learning how to knit, he leapt at the chance. His teacher was Lynn Gee, who teaches a knitting class for children at the shop. In the hour that he spent under her tutelage, he knitted the first two rows of a dishcloth. After he left, she finished it and gave it to him at his office on Monday. “He did very well!” commended Gee.
To say that Mayor Senter enjoyed the experience would be an understatement. “I loved it. It took me back to memories of my mom,” he said. “I just want to thank owner Susan and of course Lynn Gee for the invitation. That is very popular destination for many throughout northern Indiana.”
Baltosser, who is a sewer, knitter, and crocheter, and a pattern designer was also a special guest that day. One of her latest patterns for a knit blouse has recently been featured in a new international pattern magazine, ‘The Valiant Tailoress.’
Blueberry Cottage is located at 825 N. Center St., Plymouth. To learn more about the Blueberry Cottage, visit them online at blueberrycottageyarnandwool.com or Facebook.com/FiberArtsInPlymouth or call them at 574-261-3178.