BREMEN—After evaluating the different projects that the town of Bremen would like to accomplish with American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds, they decided to pledge $100,000 to Blue Zones. Linda Yoder of United Way and Marshall County Crossroads came to the Bremen Town Council meeting to thank them in person.
“We look forward to being a partner with you guys in this and hopefully this will change lives in Marshall County,” said Council President Michael Leman.
Yoder expressed her belief that the need for Blue Zones in Marshall County is great and imminent, especially with the medical personal shortages that have led to a decreased of medical facilities in the county, including the ICU at Plymouth Hospital and the Cardiac Rehab, also in Plymouth.
“We think again, this is a time for us to claim our health and do what we can to do preventative so we’re not relying so much on sick care and hospitalizations to get us back on track,” she said.
Blue Zones is an organization that studied the cultures in which people tend to live the longest from around the world. From the data they gathered, they developed nine essential habits that all these cultures shared. Since then, they have been attempting to encourage places around the US to adopt these cultural habits to make wellness maintenance a plausible reality for the masses.
Marshall County has partnered with United Way and the Crossroads Team to create changes to make the area a Blue Zone by attempting to build a culture that makes it easy to make healthy choices. This includes helping people connect better in the community and discover their purpose; optimizing environments like worksites, schools, restaurants, grocery stores, and faith-based organizations towards healthy living; and improving infrastructure locally and on a county-level to help residents move naturally, connect socially, access healthy food and boost quality of life.
So far, $695,000 has been pledged for this initiative by Plymouth, Culver, and Bremen. Other towns in the county are scheduled to consider the matter next month.