BREMEN—For the first time in four years, the Bremen High School (BHS) Key Club hosted a Taste Party for foreign exchange students from more than 15 schools in the area along with their host parents and local Key Club members. During this event, students were asked to bring their best dish from their home county and host families brought an American dish. All together, there were six tables full of delicious foods from around the world. Eighty-five people were in attendance, eight of whom were exchange students attending BHS.
After dinner, there was a round-table discussion regarding topics to help students and host parents transition through the last few months of the program, including information about flights, insurance, and re-entry adjustments.
The event was hosted by the high school Key Club and sponsored by International Cultural Exchange Services (ICES). The Key Club, led by President Selena Martinez, were entirely in charge of planning and preparing for the event, and spent ten hours the day of the event volunteering to make the day a success. “We started planning for the event in January,” said Martinez. “We had fun making the Taste Party happen.” She also explained that the Taste Party would not have been a success without all the members who got involved.
It’s exactly the kind of club that Scott Johnson, ICES’ marketing director likes to see foreign students get involved with. “Key Club is something we encourage our exchange students to get involved in because it exposes them to leadership and volunteerism in the United States… it’s like cross pollination,” he explained.
Through ICES, families and students are carefully matched according to personality similarities to promote good relationships that will last a lifetime. Becoming a host family enables ICES to give back to the local Key Club, and by extension, the community, through their High School Referral Program. Anyone who is interested in hosting a foreign exchange student for your high school is encouraged to contact Tiffany Adams by emailing tadams@icesusa.org or calling 574-376-0347.