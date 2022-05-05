BREMEN—During a school assembly on March 28, Bremen High School (BHS) celebrated a dozen students who were inducted into the Bremen Chapter of the National Honor Society (NHS) for their commitment to the NHS four pillars: Scholarship, Service, Leadership, and Character during this school year. On stage, BHS also honored the seniors who already have earned membership in the NHS.
Tri Kappa Sorority also recognized 37 students who received all “A” grades during two consecutive trimesters. In the freshman class: Macie Binkley, Lindie Feldman, Carter Filson, Mauricio Gonzalez, Bellamy Gratrix, Kristin Guse, Luke Kincaid, Danilo O’Blenis, William Stiles, Matthew Urbina, & Noah Wildauer. In the sophomore class: Michaela Berger, Julie Monesmith, Sarah Stine, & Avery Wildauer. In the junior class: Caleb Cullers, Jackson Gilmer, Alexia Hines, Selena Martinez, Kathleen Moyer, Easton Reed, & Braden Unruh. In the senior class: Trinity Beachy, Anae Billet, Sarah Bollenbacher, Aaron Douglass, Brody Ecenbarger, Ty Feldman, Sophia Freehauf, Dawson Hickman, Shay Kyser, Charles Manges, Grace Meyer, Aiden Russell, Lextin Willis, Alivia Wilson, & Giulia Zanola.