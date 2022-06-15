MARSHALL COUNTY—When temperatures get dangerously high, safety becomes the utmost importance. Here are some tips and hints for keeping cool during a heatwave. To view the whole article, see tomorrow's edition of The Pilot News.
When you go outside, apply plenty of sunscreen and allow your body to acclimate to the temperature before doing any work or exercise. Stay in the shade as much as possible and don’t overexert yourself, especially in the hottest parts of the day.
Know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, which often occur after exposure to high temperatures and humidity, particularly after strenuous activity. According to Mayo Clinic, the signs of heat exhaustion are cool, moist skin with goose bumps when in the heat, heavy sweating, faintness, dizziness, fatigue, a weak and rapid pulse, low blood pressure upon standing, muscle cramps, nausea, or headaches. If you feel this way, stop all activity, move to a cooler place and rest and drink some cool water or sports drink.
Heatstroke is similar to heat exhaustion, but worse. The symptoms are a high body temperature, altered mental state or behavior, nausea and vomiting, rapid breathing, racing heart rate, headache, as well as flushed skin and alteration in sweating. If you or someone near you might be experiencing heatstroke, seek medical attention immediately. “If you think you’re suffering from heat stroke, seek medical attention. Call 911 because heat is one of the #1 health related killers,” Clyde Avery of Marshall County Emergency Management shared.
While waiting for treatment, take action to cool down the heatstroke victim by getting them into shade or indoors, removing excess clothing and cool the person however possible, including immersing or spraying them with cool water. Full instructions can be found online.
Stay hydrated! To discover how much water you should be drinking a day, divide your body weight by two and drink at least that many ounces of water. To add a little flavor and to encourage bodily water absorption, pour a little lemon juice into your glass. Avoid alcohol, coffee, and soft drinks because these drinks can speed dehydration.