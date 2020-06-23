Registration for 2020-2021 school year is open
ARGOS – While students may take the summer off, administrators and teachers spend their sunny days preparing for the next school year. That is the case for the staff at Argos Community Schools.
Ned Speicher, Superintendent of Argos Community Schools states “we have spent countless hours preparing for the next school year and what that may look like both in terms of another great academic year and keeping students safe and healthy.”
Parents/guardians of returning and new students can visit the school’s website at www.argos.k12.in.us to start the registration process. There are answers to frequently asked questions on the website as well information about clubs, sports and other opportunities Argos schools provide. Speicher added “Although we are still fine-tuning the new learning environment our students will return to, we are excited to start the enrollment process today.”
The first day of school is Thursday, August 6th for K-12 students, and August 10th for Preschool & Pre-K students.
Orientation for Kindergarten and 9th grade students will be announced in the near future. Textbook rental fees for 2020-2021 are: Kindergarten – Second Grade: $180; Third – Middle School: $195; High School fees are determined by enrolled courses. Applications for textbook assistance may be accessed online at www.argos.k12.in.us, completed and returned to the school offices during registration. Elementary student lunch is $2.60 per day. Jr.-Sr. High student lunch is $2.70 per day. Student breakfast for all students is $1.35 per day.
For more information or to request a prospective student tour, contact Argos Community Schools at 574-892-5139.
Argos Community Schools has always followed the tradition of providing quality instruction to all students so that they can achieve success in learning. As a one campus k-12 school corporation, the goal is to maintain excellence to ensure the success of every child. Learn more about this high achieving school at www.argos.k12.in.us.