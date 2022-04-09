BOURBON—“God made me a storyteller,” explained Jane Cottrill, the wife of the local Bishop at the Bourbon First Pentecostal Church. Many family members and friends have all believed for years that she should put pen to paper and told her so numerous times. But the one who actually convinced her was a characteristically quiet, introverted friend from church. “She walked up to me out of the clear blue one day and just said, ‘Write a book,’” Jane reminisced, laughing at the memory. “After that encounter with my friend, I went and said, ‘What do you want me to write about?’ and she said, ‘Prayer.’”
Prayer is a daily part of Jane’s life and something that she takes as much pleasure in as she would spending time with her best friend. “It’s a journey, it’s an adventure. It’s something you grow into and the more you pray, the more you want to pray. The more the time you spend with Christ, the more you want to be in his presence.”
Cottrill’s book, ‘My Prayer Journey: Lessons Learned’ is a record of her life walking hand-in-hand with her Savior. “I was nine years old the first time I felt the presence of the Lord knock on the door of my heart. I started there and started remembering things that have happened throughout my life and how I’ve taken them to my prayer closet and how He answered me.”
After spending five years writing and rewriting the book, it was published through a Hoosier company, Woodsong Publishing in Seymour. Since the book came out in January of this year, she has already sold well over 200 copies.
‘My Prayer Journey: Lessons Learned’ is available online on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Copies are printed on demand, so there will be a slight delay between purchase and delivery. People who live in Marshall County and surrounding areas can also purchase directly from Cottrill through Venmo @janecottrill for $20 to cover the price of the book and shipping and handling. When using this method, include a name and address in the note section.