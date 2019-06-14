Miss Blueberry Festival Queen candidates visit Miller's

PLYMOUTH -- The lovely young ladies who are vying for the title of Miss Blueberry Festival Queen took time out of their busy schedules to visit with residents at Miller’s Assisted Living Facility this week, Miller’s officials said in a news release.
The contestants range in age from seniors in high school to seniors in college.
The girls spent time visiting with residents during their evening meal and graciously painted fingernails for anyone who asked.
The 2019 Miss Blueberry Festival Scholarship Pageant will take place at the Argos High School Auditorium at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 29.
The Queen and her court will be selected that evening by a panel of judges and she will then begin to fulfill her duties as Queen by representing and promoting the Blueberry Festival in parades and throughout the area.
She will also be on hand throughout the festival during the Labor Day weekend where she will present awards and perform other duties.
The candidates for queen are Chelsea Tibbs, Delanie Groves, Elizabeth Sutterby, Shandell Parker, Ally Dolan, Ellie Feldman, Emily Smith, Abigail Powell, Catherine Neese, Claire Carnes, Karianne Dunifin, Mary Yeo, Alexa Vires and Kendall Carnes.