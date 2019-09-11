The SCORE workshop that was scheduled for MCEDC on Thursday, Sept. 12 has been cancelled.
Our apologies for any inconvenience this may have caused.
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 88F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: September 11, 2019 @ 10:38 am
PLYMOUTH -- Municipal elections in Marshall County are Tuesday, Nov. 5. Who do you like for Plymouth mayor? Democrat challenger Josh Walker or incumbent Republican Mark Senter?
