ARGOS—During the Marshall County Fair, the local chapter of the Farm Bureau honored two board members with a ceremony on Thursday, July 21. One was Charlie Houin, who has served as president of the board for 16 years. The other was board member Ralph Booker, who has served for about 12 years. Representative Jack Jordan also came to celebrate these men’s accomplishments.
Booker grew up on the family farm in Sullivan County and served the ag community for 30 years at Purdue Extension in two counties, the last one being Marshall. After that, he was the plan director for Marshall County for 11 years. Currently he works as the City of Plymouth’s part-time plan consultant. Throughout his time with the board, he’s enjoyed getting to know the others involved in the bureau and together “working with the promotion of agriculture,” he said. “The board has always had great people, and so associating with them and doing something positive.” This is something that continues to the present day, especially as he works with the City to try to promote ag in and around Plymouth.
During Houin’s tenure as president, he has spent countless hours working to benefit local farmers and tirelessly advocating for agriculture in Indianapolis. He’s even invited state politicians, congressional representatives, and media to visit the Houin farm for tours and safety demonstrations, several of whom have taken him up on the offer. “It allowed me to make a difference in agriculture community and get a group of people together so that we could go on and do really good things for the community, bring attention to the issues,” he said.
He will continue to serve the Bureau board as a voting member, on an ex officio advisory, and will also keep up his contacts at the state level. Many of the board members in attendance spoke about Houin’s years of service and shared stories of his accomplishments and humorous tales of visiting the statehouse with him. With his resignation, he will be taking over more responsibilities on the family farm, which is in the Bremen area.