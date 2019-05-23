WARSAW – Four individuals and one relay team will advance to the high school girls state track meet June 1 at Indiana University after placing in the top three at the Warsaw Regional Tuesday night.
Marissa Rivera of the Culver Girls Academy won the 800 and was also part of the winning 4x400 relay team that included Madison Rivera, Maggie Bialek, and Erin Anderson. Anderson will also compete in the 400m run at state after a third place regional finish.
Triton’s Abigail Powell moves on in the 300 hurdles after placing second and Plymouth’s Claudia Marohn will compete in the high jump after taking third in the event Tuesday.
Here are the results of Pilot News area athletes from regionals:
4x800: CGA 8th10:37.84
200: Kalista Lemberis (LV) 4th26.64, Cecille Figueroa (CGA) 5th26.96, Nicole Keller (Ply) 14th28.12
1600: Rachel Hall (Bre) 11th5:49.07
100H: Abigail Powell (Tri) 5th16.48, Julia Marohn (Ply) 12th17.52
4x100: LaVille 9th51.68, CGA 11th52.01
400: Erin Anderson (CGA) 3rd1:00.39, Maggie Bialek (CGA) 6th1:02.09
300H: Abi Powell (Tri) 2nd47.01, Cecilia Delinski (Gl) 4th47.36, Kacee Peters (Ply) 8th50.26, Madison Stevens (CGA) 15th52.71
800: Marissa Rivera (CGA) 1st2:17.08, Kaitlyn Carothers (Ply) 10th2:34.58, Rachel Hall (Bre) 16th2:49.54
4x400: CGA 1st(Madison Rivera, Maggie Bialek, Marissa Rivera, Erin Anderson) 4:03.91, LaVille 10th4:22.12
Long jump: Lauren Fansler (Gl) 13th14-8.25, Julia Marohn (Ply) 14th14-3.25, Samantha Hazen (CGA) 16th13-1
High jump: Claudia Marohn (Ply) 3rd5-2, Madison Platz (Gl) 4th5-1, Sara Hunter (Ply) 12th4-10
Discus: Cece Robinson (Ply) 5th37-4.75, Madeline Miller (CGA) 7th106-1
Shot: Cece Robinson (Ply) 5th37-4.75, Madeline Miller (CGA) 10th34-4.75
Pole vault: Raven White (Bre) no-height, Maggie Bialek (CGA) no-height, Makenna May (Tri) no-height