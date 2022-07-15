PLYMOUTH — The LaPorte St. Footbridge, a restoration project funded by INDOT, is still under construction. As such, pedestrians are still not permitted to use to for ingress to or egress from River Park Square. Dave Cooper, the city’s maintenance supervisor, has been working closely with INDOT to promote pedestrian safety in the duration of this project. “People are well-aware that it’s closed off. We’ve had some people raising concerns about that a couple weeks ago, and so Dave’s been on top of that,” said City Attorney Sean Surrisi.
The City of Plymouth and INDOT will be having biweekly construction progress meetings until the project is complete. At present, INDOT is investigating some modifications that will need to be made to the in-bent, a part of the bridge that is integral to the integrity of the structure. “They thought they were going to be able to put additional tension pieces and attach to some of the existing pieces,” explained Surrisi. “They might need to change that analysis. They’re still verifying all that and deciding, if they do have to make a change, if that’s going to be a change in the cost.”
The City will be working with the contractor and INDOT to evaluate any needed change orders.