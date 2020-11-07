Breaking
Joe Biden elected as 46th President of the United States
- Joe Biden elected as 46th President of the United States
- Eagle comeback attempt falls short
- No. 3 Pioneer’s speed too much for Lions
- Statement of President Donald J. Trump
- Big fourth quarter powers Plymouth past New Prairie
- Second-half shooting spurs Lady Falcons comeback win over Lady Trojans
- Trump Campaign Announces Atlanta Press Conference with Donald J. Trump Jr., Rep. Doug Collins (GA-09), Georgia State Rep. Vernon Jones, and Georgia Republican National Committeewoman Ginger Howard
- ISDH announces additional 3,756 COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths
Poll: Are you planning on voting?
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3. Are you planning on voting? Have you already voted? Take our poll and let us know.
