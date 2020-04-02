AREA – Schools in grades K-12 in Indiana will remain closed for the remainder of the academic year due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.
On Thursday, in his daily press conference to update the public regarding COVID-19, Governor Eric J. Holcomb and Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick announced that all school buildings in the state will remain closed to staff as well as students for the rest of the school year.
That doesn’t mean that learning ends. Students will still be continuing online learning. High School seniors that are on track to graduate before the schools closed on March 19 will be provided with some flexibility needed to earn their high school diploma.
Schools must have a total of 160 instructional days or at least 20 more days of remote learning from April 2 until the end of the academic year.
Regarding graduations, Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick stated that local schools might be getting “creative” in what graduation may look like. She said that people should be angry at her and not the local schools for the decision regarding graduations.
