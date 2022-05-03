PLYMOUTH—Kroger managers and employees alike celebrated Linda Pearl as she retired after 50 years with the company. She started at the Plymouth Kroger in 1972 as a summer job.“I gave my two weeks notice in August of 1972,” she reminisced with a chuckle. “It didn’t quite work, did it?”
During her time at Kroger, she has many changes in the grocery store business. When she began working there, item prices had to be stamped on each piece of inventory, then entered into the cash register by hand. If the price changed, someone had to go through and manually switch it on the individual items. “They had ink irradiator, and they had to irradiate it, dry it off, then put the new price on it,’ she described. “The technology has been a huge change.”
The roles she’s filled at Plymouth are many and varied, so she has connected with many customers over the years. “I’ve made a lot of friends. I’ve laughed with customers, I’ve cried with customers. I try really hard, when I make conversation, to make note of things,’” she explains. “It means a lot to the customers that you try to remember something about them.”
At present, she also works part-time at Marshall-Starke Development Center as a direct support staff, something she will continue to do in the foreseeable future. She also intends to spend more time with family and friends as well as travel, like to Santa Barbara, Calif., with some old friends over the summer, and to the Cincinnati Zoo to visit Fiona the Hippopotamus, per a customer’s suggestion. “I’ve got a lot of things on my bucket list,” she said.
Although Pearl knows she will miss the customers, she is also excited for this next chapter. “So many people have to retire because the business where they worked closes up and they’re at an age where it’s difficult to get another job or they have to retire because of their health.” Pearl said. “I feel just incredibly blessed because I’m going out on my terms.”