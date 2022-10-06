An orphan until the tender age of 12 years old, Tom Grzesiak left a legacy to provide children 12 and under with tickets to movies shown at The REES. Those children will need accompanied by a paying adult to attend the movie, but their ticket will be provided at no-cost to them.
According to Grzesiak’s close friend and nutritionist, Dr. Joyce Maxwell-Downs, Tom was an orphan until he was 12 years old. He mowed yards in exchange for room and board at the orphanage. He would save a quarter from his proceeds to attend a show downtown. “Going to the theater he could get his mind off his life and smile to life.”
As he neared the end of his earthly life he would share stories with Dr. Maxwell-Downs about how movies can enrich lives. “We discussed how the movies can add love and laughter to our lives when sometimes there is none.”
During Tom’s last days after a long battle with pancreatic cancer, Dr. Maxwell-Downs told him about The REES opening on October 1 and how the first show, “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory”, was the first movie she could remember her mother taking her to as a child.
He smiled and said, “I want that to be a legacy to the children to attend free!” His beloved friend ensured his donation. In addition to that, Dr. Maxwell-Downs and her husband Bruce will keep the legacy going in honor of Grzesiak. “Tom’s legacy has happened and his and our legacy is that children can have a smile and a movie.”
Grzesiak was adopted at the age of 12 and grew up in a loving family in Lakeville.
The first movie to be shown at The REES will be shown on Saturday, October, 8 at 1 p.m. The showing for the 1 p.m. film has been sold out. However, there has been another showing added at 5 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are free for children 12 and under with a paid accompanying adult. Tickets are $5 for adults.
Those who have already purchased tickets for children 12 and under will be given a $3.00 coupon to use at the concession stand to compensate for the free ticket.
The REES Co-Chair Randy Danielson said, "There are so many good people in the area offering their support of this project. Tom's heart was in the right place with his legacy gift.”