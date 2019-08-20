PLYMOUTH – The investigation is ongoing into what caused a home explosion outside Plymouth late Sunday.
Plymouth Fire Chief Rod Miller said firefighters were called to 16018 Cook Lake Trail shortly before 9 p.m.
The home was unoccupied when the home exploded. There were no injuries.
Miller said the home was purchased in the last two months and was being remodeled. The home did have utilities connected, however.
The fire chief said neighbors reported a loud cracking sound shortly before the home exploded, leading officials to suspect lightning caused the explosion.
“There was a pretty good storm coming through (at the time),” Miller said.
The two-bedroom cottage is considered a total loss, the fire chief said.
“It’s demolished,” Miller said. “It’s just a pile.”
A home to the east sustained some minor damage.
“It was very fortunate they didn’t have more damage,” Miller said. “There was debris all the way in (Cook Lake).”
Miller said investigators with the home insurance company as well as NIPSCO are expected to be at the scene later this week.
The fire chief said firefighters were at the scene until about 2 a.m. Monday.