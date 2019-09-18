Local business leaders, banking institutions and entrepreneurs are meeting at Swan Lake Resort today to learn what financing options are available. Powering Rural Marshall County is an opportunity for those looking for ways to secure financing for starting or expanding their business.
Representatives from several local, state and federal agencies will be on hand to discuss what programs are available. Marshall County Economic Development Corporation is partnering with representatives from SBA, USDA, IEDC, INDOR, OCRA and PTAC to answer any questions and highlight any programs they offer. Powering Rural is a part of the Small Business Administration.
For more information, please contact Jerry Chavez, MCEDC President/CEO, at (574) 935-8499.