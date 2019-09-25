PLYMOUTH – Yoder’s Sports Center will be moving in the coming weeks to the current Pilot News building in downtown Plymouth.
In turn, the Pilot News will move to the former Anco Office Products building for a few months.
Once the former Yoder’s building is renovated, the Pilot News will move into that space.
In effect, Yoder’s and the Pilot News are swapping buildings.
The impetus of this swap was the desire for the Pilot News to purchase a building downtown explained publisher Cindy Stockton.
“Although we love our location and very much appreciate Gary Treat and his family for being the wonderful landlords that they are, we are thrilled at the opportunity to purchase a building of our own.
“The Pilot News has been around for many years and we love being in the downtown area.” Stockton added.
Stockton said that she had been looking at properties around town for a few months before becoming aware that the Prices were looking to not only buy the Pilot News building, but to also sell their building.
“This has been kind of a whirlwind, with everything happening so quickly, but I feel like it’s a win-win for both the Pilot News and Yoder’s,” said Stockton. “Our company is committed to being Marshall County’s daily local paper and we plan on being around for many years to come.” she added.
Amanda Price, who co-owns Yoder’s with her husband, Jeremy, also views the move as a step forward.
“Number one, we’re out of space to expand, to supply the community with its sporting goods needs,” said Price. “We have, for lack of better terms, out grown our space. And we love the downtown. We love being a part of the downtown community. And so when that building became available, we thought it would suit our business needs.”
Yoder’s screen printing operation will move into the basement of the Pilot News building, which is possibly best known as the site of the nation’s first Montgomery Ward.
Price said the business will eventually bring on an additional four fulltime employees. That number could grow to as many as 10 total additional employees within a year. Currently, the business has four part-time employees, she said.
Price said the business will shut down for “a couple of weeks.” She said Sept. 24 will be Yoder’s last day open. It will then reopen in the new location in early to mid-october, she said.
“We’re super excited to be able to have the opportunity to expand in downtown Plymouth,” Price said. “For us, the most important part is staying in downtown and keeping the nostalgia of our business.”
With the move, Price said the business does plan on rebranding itself as YSC Gear, maintaining the Yoder’s legacy, but putting their own touch on the company.
“We’re still Yoder’s Sports Center, but we will be known as YSC Gear,” she said.
Because of the timeline for renovations at the former Yoder’s building, the Pilot News will be temporarily moving into the former Anco building at 213 N. Michigan.
Stockton said the newspaper is expected to be fully moved in by next week.
“We will be open for business Monday, Sept. 30 at 8 a.m. in our temporary location at the old Anco building,” Stockton said earlier this week. “We are hoping to be in the new location sometime in December or right after the first of the year.”
The move marks the end of a nearly 20-year residency in what has become the Pilot News Building. Along with being the former site of Montgomery Ward, the building previously housed Treats for Her.
The Pilot News moved into the building in 2000 after spending nearly 40 years in a spot along Center Street.
“The employees are sad to leave this building, we have made a lot of memories here over the years, established lasting friendships and had a lot of fun times.” Stockton said. “At the same time, we are looking forward to our new venture and the continued opportunity to grow alongside our community.”