CULVER -- Cassie Bash is all smiles as she wades in the water at the Culver Public Beach with the Bash family’s beloved collie Serenity during the Marshall County Humane Society fundraiser Saturday “Dash and Splash.”
A walk along Culver Academy’s beautiful lake trail, the “Dash, was followed by a cooling romp in Lake Maxinkuckee, the “Splash”.
All proceeds from the event support the shelter pets.
