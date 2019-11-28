CULVER — Mary Jane Kutch is organizing the second annual Culver Living Nativity to be held at the Wesley United Methodist Church located at 511 School Street.
The event will take place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, December 7.
Kutch is looking for volunteers to play roles, sing, prepare and serve hot chocolate, handle animals and provide assistance behind the scenes.
Kutch is looking for volunteers to fill one hour slots. “We would like you to join us in putting Christ in your Christmas!”
Please contact Kutch at 574-344-0688 if you would like to volunteer.