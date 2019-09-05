BREMEN -- Spend some time in the good ol' days at Rentown's annual Old Fashion Days, Friday and Saturday.
Rentown hosts this event at 2640 Bird Road in Bremen to bring the community together for food, demonstrations, antique tractors and more that will transport event-goers to another era.
According to organizers, the new feature for 2019 is "the history of Grain Harvesting Bible times to 1831."
"The kids will enjoy train rides and adults will love the antique swap meet," the event website reads. "Steam and antique tractors showcase this event, while threshing, wood carving, cider press and rug weaving demonstrations reveal old skills."
Food offerings include burgers, brats, kettle soup, corn bread, ice cream, fried pies and more.
Old Fashion Days is 3 to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Admission is $5, but is free for those 13 and under.
For more info, call 574-546-1246.
Money raised goes to support the Rentown school.