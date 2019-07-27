NORTH JUDSON – The deadline to register for the 21st Annual BlueJay Golf Outing is Friday, Aug. 9.
It is Saturday, Aug. 17 at the Chesapeake Run Golf Club.
For the four player scramble it costs $300 per team.
The sign-up is at 7 a.m. with a shotgun start time of 8 a.m. CST.
All proceeds benefit the NJSP Girl’s and Boy’s Basketball.
Price includes dinner after, par 3 wagers, longest drive, closest to the pin and many more extras.
To register, call Kaden Shepherd at 574-207-3866 or Coach Newbauer at 574-806-8282.