PLYMOUTH -- This weekend, Wild Rose Moon Performing Arts Center plays host to poetic songwriter, Bill Scorzari.
No Depression Magazine has called him, “a force,” in the folk music world, referring to his songwriting as “stellar,” and saying his distinctive voice “fits his songs perfectly.”
Like singer-songwriters, Kris Kristofferson, Leonard Cohen, and Tom Waits, Bill’s raspy baritone snarls, hisses, and whispers through his heartfelt lyrics.
Sometimes leaving the melody and just speaking the words, he comes off like a modern-day Rod McKuen, sweeping us up in his narratives and wringing out their plaintive content.
Bill has three original solo CD’s, Through These Waves, Just the Same, and his latest, Now I’m Free.
Like the aforementioned songwriters, each of Bill’s songs feels as though it was wrestled out of the story of Bill’s life and communicate his loves, heartaches, and the shift he has made from practicing law to practicing the craft of songwriting and sharing his songs with the world.
You can catch Bill in concert Friday night, September 6th at 8 p.m., or on Saturday morning, Sept. 7, 11 a.m. at the taping of the Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour.
The Wild Rose Moon Performing Arts Center is located at 115 North Michigan in Historic Downtown Plymouth.
Tickets are available at A.S.K. for Flowers or online at www.wildrosemoon.com.
Tickets for the Friday night concert are $15, general admission, or $10 students. Tickets for the Saturday Radio Show are $5.