How to help the Rees financially
Donations to the Rees Project may be made to the Marshall County Community Foundation, 2680 Miller Dr., Suite 120, or online at www.reesproject.com.
PLYMOUTH – As the scariest time of year approaches, it’s time to tap into your violent side.
Organizers behind efforts to repurpose the Rees Theater in downtown Plymouth are calling for volunteers to help perform some light demolition work inside the historic building.
Organizers are hoping for volunteers over three Saturdays in October to do some debris removal as well as light demo work, said Randy Danielson, co-chair of the Rees Project Committee.
“These are laborious tasks and a bit dirty but the more we can accomplish, the further our donor dollars go for completion skills and materials,” he said. “Last year’s volunteer numbers came from all walks of life and all left with a sense of accomplishment.”
The Saturdays are Oct. 5, Oct. 12 and Oct. 26. The work is part of completing Phase 3 of the Rees repurposing into a multi-use venue.
“Skilled workers are completing … the replacement of the alley wall which will be followed with an entire new roof before the northern winds blow,” Danielson said. “By year’s end the building will be structurally sound and weather tight. We are no longer miles from reaching our financial goals but we have work to do in order to close a gap that will allow the completion and Phase 4 to begin in early 2020.”
Work will start at 8 a.m. with coffee, juice and donuts and continue to noon and possibly longer, he said. Part of the reason for the seeking the volunteers during October is because the autumn temperatures make the construction work a bit more tolerable inside the former movie palace. This year’s effort is somewhat of a repeat of the volunteer push last October.
Organizers are asking that volunteers bring five-gallon buckets, gloves and protective eyewear. Masks will be provided, Danielson said.
Organizers ask volunteers to pre-register by messaging the Rees Theater’s Facebook page, emailing reestheatre@gmail.com or calling 574-286-2391.
All volunteers must sign a liability-release form. The Saturday events are open to volunteers 16 and older, but minors must have a parent’s or guardian’s signature on the release document.
“Come clean, leave dirty and become honorary members of the dirty dozen!” Danielson said in a news release. “You might even see a friendly ghost or two.”