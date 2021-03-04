Park Superintendent Mike Hite informed the Plymouth Parks and Recreation Board that the department is planning to hold its Easter Egg Hunt on April 3 this year.
“Which is just after the moratorium the mayor put out as far as through March for rentals and activities,” Hite said about the egg hunt scheduling. Hite mentioned that Marshall County was in the Blue status in terms of the state’s color-coded metrics system. The department would like to hold the egg hunt “as long as everything stays status quo.”
Hite assured the board that the department is going to take all proper safety procedures and talk with the Marshall County Health Department. “Make sure we can move on with our lives.”
Board President Dave Morrow noted that the egg hunt would be outside.
The egg hunt will be held at 10:30 a.m. at Centennial Park.
Hite also stated that it’s the Park Department’s plan to open the city’s pool and to hold a day camp again. He again assured the board that the health department would be consulted on how to proceed with these programs in a safe and proper manner.
The pool is scheduled to open on June 1.
Hite requested approval to advertise for summer help. The board approved the request.