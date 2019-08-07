PLYMOUTH — Blueberries in Marshall County announced Paladin Legacy advisory Group (financial advisory practice of ameriprise Financial Services, Inc.) has sponsored one of the three-foot blueberry sculptures that is adding more art to the streets in Plymouth. This new blueberry has been placed in front of Paladin Legacy’s office on E. Jefferson Street.
The colorful depiction of the seasons was painted by artist, Gloria Seitz and is titled ‘Seasons of Life’. It captures the fun and playfulness of family life in the four seasons of life as well as the four seasons in nature with well known landmarks from our great city. a most appropriate representation for ameriprise, which helps people through the seasons of their life from starting a family, educating their children while saving for retirement and then ultimately creating a legacy.
Paladin Legacy advisory Group and Blueberries in Marshall County is also donating $300 to the Boys and Girls Club of Marshall County. The commitment to donate to the Club
started when the Boys & Girls Club was raising money for the renovation
of their facility. To date $1200 has been given to the Club thanks to the
sponsors of four of the
latest blueberry sculptures.
The blueberry sculptures originated through Heartland Artists Gallery and Heiden Creative to add more art to the streets in Plymouth and Marshall County in 2014. Since that time they have placed 16 blueberry sculptures in the area.
Blueberries in Marshall County thanks all the businesses, groups and individuals who sponsored a blueberry sculpture and also those who helped with this venture: Lincolnway Auto Body Shop who puts the finish on the blueberry, Ozinga Concrete for donating the cement base and Heiden Creative as the Project Coordinator.
The blueberries are located all over the city; at the airport, museum, library, hospital, park and business locations. To learn more about the blueberries go to ‘Blueberries in Marshall County ‘ facebook page.