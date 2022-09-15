“Back in the 1930’s, when Fred Rogers was growing up, living in a neighborhood meant safety, security, comfort, and help. Despite his problems, in Latrobe young Rogers had a piece of geography, a piece of the town, that was his own. He had neighbors and relatives who understood him, who helped him when his parents didn’t understand, who took him into the library to find books he would care about, who rescued him when he was bullied on the street. Eventually, living in the neighborhood meant friends and classmates who valued him and wanted to share their experiences.”
- Maxwell King, author of “The Good Neighbor: The Life and Work of Fred Rogers.”
In the spirit of coming together as neighbors like Mr. Rogers strived to do, Plymouth One Book, One City is holding the first in two events this fall. These events are meant to help our community share our different cultures and experiences while also boosting locally owned businesses. The first event is the Shop Downtown Fall-Fest, starting this Saturday, Sept. 17 with special events at different downtown locations. For every $5 purchase made at participating businesses, your name will be entered into a drawing for amazing prizes by shopping at downtown Plymouth businesses.
First prize is $750 gift cards from various downtown businesses, second prize is $450 gift cards, and the third prize winner will receive $300 in gift cards.
Participating businesses currently include French Press Coffee Co., Simplee Stated Gifts, Black Cat Clothing Co., Na-Rie Simple Treasures, Treat’s Squire Shop, Heartland Artists Gallery, Beary’s Premium Ice Cream Shop, Ella + Ava Boutique, King’s Jewelry, A.S.K. for Flowers, Downtown Discounts, Lock & Key Boutique, Fernbaugh’s Diamonds and Fine Jewelry, Got Game?, Laura’s Butterfly Boutique, and the REES Theatre.
If you’re interested in entering, you’ll have plenty of time because this drawing runs from Sept. 17 until Oct. 14. The prize winners will be drawn and announced during the Fall Chili Cook-Off which takes place on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
To get your name entered, simply visit one of the above-mentioned stores, make your purchase, and scan the store’s QR code with your smart phone. The QR code will ask for your name, email address, and your preferred method of contact. Then you’re entered. You can enter multiple times, but only once per visit.
The kick-off on September 17 will include many events throughout the day including a reading from Sarah Rice. Rice will read from her book, “Spaghetti with My Ba”. That will take place at 10:15 a.m. and again at 11:15 a.m. at the Plymouth Public Library.
From 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. there will be a Storytime with ‘Bear’ at Beary’s Premium Ice Cream. There will also be fun games and activities for the whole family.
The Marshall County Historical Society Museum and Crossroads Center will be offering patrons a look at the Mr. Rogers’ display. This will be from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Come make a puppet and enjoy the train and trolley.
From 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., make sure to head over to Heartland Artists Gallery to enter the REES coloring contest for children and adults.
The second event is the Fall Chili Cook-Off which will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. More details will be shared as the event draws near so make sure to like and follow One Book, One City on Facebook @PlymouthOneBookOneCity!