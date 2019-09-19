NORTH JUDSON - Mustard Seed Band of the United Methodist Church is comprised of six singers, four band members, and two media specialists.
The singers are Amy Mosher, Patty Lawson, Janet Begley, Cheryl Allen, Cindy Mathias and Kathy Vorm. Media Specialist is Russ Begley and Craig Harlamet, media assistant.
The band members are Anita Ludlow on keyboard, Jose Marquis on drums and George Sharpe on bass guitar.
The band states that they are blessed to have their guest bass player, David Weddel (not pictured) in 1999, who was instrumental in founding the Original Mustard Seed Group.
The photographer for the band is North Judson’s own, Peggy Bohac.
Pastor Sean Johnson gives the band direction on his messages so our services are God led.
Sean Johnson, in commitment and renewal to his covenant as a clergy person in the United Methodist Church, reverently accepted his appointment with a glad mind and will, and prays that he shall be worthy of his call to the ministry, his Conference relationship, and the place of ministry to which he has been appointed.
Officially appointed as of July 1, 2019 to North Judson United Methodist Church.
Pastor Johnson is accompanied by his wife Abigail, 9-year-old son, Connor, and 6-year-old daughter, Callie.