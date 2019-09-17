NILES, Mich. — Niles Scream Park opened Friday the 13th for the 2019 ‘Scream-son’. Be prepared. The ‘mon-stars’ have been preparing all year to ‘scare the yell out of you’.
The Pilot News Group was guided by Vickie on an exclusive media tour of the Scream Park celebrating the 46th year of ‘scaring because they care’.
The Niles Scream Park is a non-profit community project.
Over $132,000 was donated to organizations and causes in 2018. Over $1.9 million has been donated to local and national non-profit organizations since 1996. That outreach includes the Niles Scream Park college scholarships for students attending Niles, Brandywine, Dowagiac, Cassopolis, and Edwardsburg High Schools.
An average of 200 volunteers are needed every night to operate the various features including the live actors ‘de-monster-ating’ fear tactics to frighten those who can’t resist the urge to be scared.
Seven ‘horror-ific’ stages embellish 44 acres. Those ‘night-scares’ include the Niles Haunted House, N’awlins Nightmare, Deadwood, The Field of Screams, The Dark Terror-tory Haunted Hayride, Hooded, and mini-escape rooms.
For the fearful at heart, many of the features offer ‘chicken out’ passes.
Hooded is considered ‘the most intense horror experience ever’. Each patrons blindfolded and the actors are allowed to touch them as they venture through the attraction - blinded. Waivers must be signed and no refunds are issued. Those who successfully complete the feature are given the liberty of purchasing the coveted ‘I survived hooded’ shirts available in the gift shop.
The midway features food concessions, photo opportunities with your favorite creature or monster, and vintage movie clips being displayed near the entrance of the hayride.
Vickie was excited that the park was scheduled to open on the full harvest moon, Friday the 13th. “Howl yeah!” she laughed.
The park will be open every Friday and Saturday through September from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
The park will be open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through October 31 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
The park concludes every season the first weekend of November with ‘Black Out’. Check the Niles Haunted House on Facebook for continual updates and package pricing. They can be found at www.haunted.org.