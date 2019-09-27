Singer and Songwriter, Steph Casey, from the Kapiti Coast of New Zealand will perform at the Wild Rose Moon Performing Art Center in Plymouth at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28.
Steph’s songs are a mix of indie-folk and alt-country, and her debut album Whisper & Holler went straight to number four in the NZIM Album Charts.
In June 2019 she released the single At a Bar Downtown which the Official NZ Music Chart has included in their “Ones to Watch” post, which flags NZ tracks that are currently big on radio, download and streaming platforms.
The single was followed by her second studio album The Seats in My Car (released 26 July, 2019).
The album was recorded at The Surgery, Wellington, by multi-award-winning engineer Lee Prebble (Trinity Roots, The Black Seeds, The Phoenix Foundation.)
Steph will be joined onstage by the band, Return to Normal, the spousal musical duo of Corinne Becknell Lucas and Marty Lucas.
With more than 35 years of collaboration, Return to Normal has developed an almost psychic rapport, a lush dreamy sound, and an extensive catalog of songs mythologizing the people, places and events they've witnessed in rural Indiana -- the Palm Sunday tornadoes, witchcraft encountered on a back road, the frustrated wanderlust of the overflown, and an apparition on the Lincoln Highway.
They tell these stories in the language of traditional folk with touches of jazz, rock and electronica.
Corinne’s angelic alto and soulful harmonies take center stage as she delivers Marty's lyrical poetic narratives.
They’ve produced five albums: Overflown (2011), Blinking in the Brackens (2012), The Briars and the Brome (2016), Concise (2017) and On a Dream Sea (2019).
Tickets are available at www.wildrosemoon.com and in Plymouth at A.S.K. for Flowers.