ARGOS – Marshall County sheriff’s deputies arrested a pair of Tennessee men Thursday on allegations they were transporting a variety marijuana products and other drugs.
Det. Sgt. Les McFarland said Deputy Andrew Wozniak pulled over a 2019 Mercedes sport-utility vehicle along U.S. 31, near 16th Road outside of Argos, shortly before 6:30 a.m. Thursday for speeding.
During the investigation, deputies discovered marijuana, marijuana wax, paraphernalia, marijuana edibles, LSD, Ecstasy and Adderall, which is a prescription medication used to treat attention deficit-hyperactivity disorder, McFarland said in a news release.
The SUV’s driver, Austin K. Wilson, 22, of Smyrna, was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana and possession of a schedule I-IV controlled substance.
A rear passenger in the vehicle, Christian P. Wells, 23, of LaVergne, was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana and possession of a narcotic drug.
Both of the men’s hometowns are in the Nashville area.
Both men have since been released from the Marshall County Jail. Wells posted $4,500 cash bond and Wilson posted $2,250 cash bond shortly before 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
The men have not been formally charged. It wasn’t immediately known when they will make an initial court appearance.