ARGOS – Marshall County sheriff’s deputies arrested a pair of Tennessee men Thursday on allegations they were transporting a variety marijuana products and other drugs.

Det. Sgt. Les McFarland said Deputy Andrew Wozniak pulled over a 2019 Mercedes sport-utility vehicle along U.S. 31, near 16th Road outside of Argos, shortly before 6:30 a.m. Thursday for speeding.

During the investigation, deputies discovered marijuana, marijuana wax, paraphernalia, marijuana edibles, LSD, Ecstasy and Adderall, which is a prescription medication used to treat attention deficit-hyperactivity disorder, McFarland said in a news release.

The SUV’s driver, Austin K. Wilson, 22, of Smyrna, was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana and possession of a schedule I-IV controlled substance.

A rear passenger in the vehicle, Christian P. Wells, 23, of LaVergne, was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana and possession of a narcotic drug.

Both of the men’s hometowns are in the Nashville area.

Both men have since been released from the Marshall County Jail. Wells posted $4,500 cash bond and Wilson posted $2,250 cash bond shortly before 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

The men have not been formally charged. It wasn’t immediately known when they will make an initial court appearance. 

Support and preserve local journalism. Call 574-936-3101 to subscribe.

Tags

Staff Writer

Staff Writer smcgrath@thepilotnews.com 574-936-3101 ext. 109

Recommended for you